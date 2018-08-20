Mon August 20, 2018
National

A
APP
August 20, 2018

Call to formulate policies to check decline in exports

SIALKOT: Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) chief coordinator Ijaz A Khokhar on Sunday underscored the need for widening the tax net aimed at reducing the burden of existing taxpayers in the country.

Talking to reporters here, he said, at present, the existing taxpayers were bearing extra burden which was unjust and under the prevailing situation there was a great need of hunting the new eligible taxpayers across the country. He expressed confidence that the new government would surely focus special attention on resolving the longstanding issues of the business community. Ijaz suggested that the new government should formulate short and long term policies to cope with the sharp decline in exports of the country and try to develop close liaison with all stakeholders for making the policies. The PRGMEA chief coordinator stressed the need for establishing sector specific export promotion councils and special task forces for the considerable increase in exports of the country, adding that all stakeholders should be taken on board for the betterment of specific sectors and minimising the role of bureaucrats. “We understand that there is a need of formulation of high powered export monitoring committee under the supervision of the prime minister to keep an account of all policies to be formed and their implementation,” he said. The committee, he said, should also identify the problems related to exports and recommend possible remedies and solutions for overcoming the issues. In this regard, special attention should be focused on export and import policies, he pointed out. Ijaz further stated that all stakeholders should be taken on board instead of bureaucrats for attaining the fixed target. He underscored the need for establishing Research and Development (R&D) Support Fund for SMEs, enabling them to adopt new technology. Ijaz suggested that the government should take drastic steps for establishing the Garment Export Council in public-private sector to monitor production and export performance as well as to formulate appropriate policy for textile apparel sector.

