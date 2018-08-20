Mon August 20, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2018

Speaker promises job opportunities for youth

SWABI: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said on Sunday that the youngsters faced unemployment and it was the top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to provide jobs to the educated youth.

He was accorded a warm welcome at the Swabi interchange on the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway where PTI leaders and workers received him. The PTI leaders said Asad Qaiser had become the second leader from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to become the speaker of the National Assembly after Gohar Ayub. He was brought to his native Marghuz village in a big procession by the party workers who changed the slogans of Prime Minister Imran Khan Zindabad, ‘tabdeeli aye hai’ and ‘Naya Pakistan mubarak ho.’

The PTI leaders and workers said that the election of Asad Qaiser was a great honour for the Swabi district. “We feel proud of the contribution of Asad Qaiser to the party,” a PTI worker said. Addressing the gathering, Asad Qaiser said that during the PTI government he had fought legal battle for share of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project. However, he said the PTI had formed its government at the Centre so there would be no compromise on the rights of the people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “I feed proud to have been elected as National Assembly speaker. I thank Prime Minister Imran Khan for reposing the confidence in me and honouring Swabi,” he added. He said the PTI government would meet the financial demands of the Wapda officials who were determined to eradicate the menace of loadshedding. The speaker thanked the people for voting the PTI to power. “I thank you for reposing confidence in me and the PTI and I will never betray your trust,” he said. He said the prime minister gave importance to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as its people voted the PTI to power for the second time. Asad Qaiser said that incomplete projects in the Swabi district would be completed and new projects would also be initiated.

