Woman injured by brother

OKARA: A married woman was shot at and injured by her brother over a domestic dispute at Bakka Jhujh village on Sunday. Zahida Bibi, wife of Muhammad Ashiq, had a domestic dispute with her brother accused Shah Behram. On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly shot at and injured his sister and fled. The woman was referred to a hospital in Lahore in critical condition.
