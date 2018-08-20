Mon August 20, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
August 20, 2018

ANP to form all parties jirga for KP’s rights

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial general secretary and Parliamentary leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sardar Hussain Babak on Sunday said that a jirga comprising members of all political parties would be constituted for securing constitutional rights of the province.

Through a statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz, the ANP leader said that the parliamentary jirga would make efforts through democratic means to secure the rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and resolve its problems. The statement said the provinces should have authority over its resources especially, electricity. It said that the jirga would work for shifting the Wapda headquarters to Islamabad, release of entire amount of the net hydel power profit, construction of small dams and provision of gas supply to all districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The statement said that the jirga would demand the federal government to provide water to hundreds of acre baron land in southern districts from Chashma Right Bank Canal, construction of motorway from Karachi to Peshawar, distribution of the resources of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on need and backwardness criteria. It added that revival of the sick industrial units, ensuring the rights of the province in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and release of the development package for the newly merged districts with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its judicial utilisation was the need of the hour and jirga would make efforts to this effect.

The ANP leader said the jirga would also keep a check on the attempts of rolling back the 18th amendment to the constitution.

