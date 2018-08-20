Four injured in wall collapse

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Four persons were injured when the wall of a shop collapsed Sunday at the Pindi Stop, Township.
Upon being informed, the rescuers rushed to the spot, pulled out the survivors from the debris and shifted them to the Lahore General Hospital. The injured persons were identified as Bilal, 19, Abdul Raheem, 34, Asif, 15, and Naeem, 30.
LAHORE: Four persons were injured when the wall of a shop collapsed Sunday at the Pindi Stop, Township.
Upon being informed, the rescuers rushed to the spot, pulled out the survivors from the debris and shifted them to the Lahore General Hospital. The injured persons were identified as Bilal, 19, Abdul Raheem, 34, Asif, 15, and Naeem, 30.
Comments