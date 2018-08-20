87 more families return from Afghanistan

GHALLANAI: Around 87 more families, who had migrated to Afghanistan during the military operations in 2009, have arrived to their hometowns in Mohmand tribal district. The 87 families comprising around 484 members, who had left for Afghanistan in 2009, reached their respective areas in three phases. Due to lack of registration, the returnees faced difficulties in repatriation process. Besides medical facilities, the refugees were given food, clean drinking water and food items in the Manzari Baizai Refugees’ camp, which had been established to facilitate the refugees. The sources said that the repatriation process was to be started in Ramazan but it was delayed due to the recently held elections. Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Nauman, who was greeting the refugees, thanked the KP governor, corps commander Peshawar and the security forces for facilitating their safe return.