11 human traffickers held

GUJRANWALA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) teams Sunday arrested 11 human traffickers from Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad and Gujranwala.FIA Deputy Director Mufakhir Adeel told that accused Khizar Hayat, M Yousaf, Arif, Faryad Hussain, Dr Zafar Ahmed, M Asghar, Rahat Mehmood, Ishtiaq Ahmed and Syed Ehsan were involved in illegally sending people abroad. Different cases were registered against them.
PO held: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team Sunday arrested a proclaimed offender police sub-inspector in a corruption case.Anti-Corruption Establishment Regional Director Fareed Ahmed said a citizen M Mushtaq gave an application that SI Saifullah Chattha of Wahndo police station had received Rs60,000 bribe from him for arrest of a murder accused. During investigation, allegation leveled against him was proved. The accused went underground and the anti-corruption court declared him a proclaimed offender. On Sunday, the ACE team raided his residence and arrested Chattha.
