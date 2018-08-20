Pak, India militaries to take part in SCO’s anti-terror drill

BEIJING: Militaries of Pakistan and India will be part of a mega anti-terror drill in Russia next week which is being organised by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to expand cooperation among member countries to deal with terrorism and extremism. The exercise is scheduled from August 20-29 at Chelyabinsk city in west central Russia, official sources said here on Sunday. About 300 servicemen from India and also around 100 Pakistani personnel were the first to arrive in the Chelyabinsk Region. The exercise will be joined by all SCO member countries including Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The drill peace mission will take place nearly three months after the SCO in its annual summit in Chinese city of Qingdao resolved to deepen cooperation among militaries to deal with terrorism, extremism and separatism.