Mon August 20, 2018
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL

Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA

Blatant Anglophiles

Celebrations amid changes

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

Federal cabinet takes oath

No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan

Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech

Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

Top Story

MR
Monitoring Report
August 20, 2018

World leaders felicitate Imran

ISLAMABAD: World leaders extended their felicitations to Prime Minister Imran Khan in their congratulatory messages, letters and phone calls.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a letter, felicitated the Pakistani prime minister from the core of his heart. Wishing success to Khan as premier, Erdogan said he was thankful to Pakistan for its support amid an economic crisis in Turkey. He hoped that Pakistan-Turkey relations would be further strengthened in Imran’s tenure.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated Imran for taking oath of the PM Office. He said Imran’s election as Pakistan’s premier represented the will of brave and honourable Pakistanis. Rouhani hoped that the unity of Muslim world would increase during the Imran’s term as prime minister. Hoping that Pak-Iran ties would be promoted further under Imran’s government, the Iranian president said he wished to boost cooperation with Pakistan in all fields.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan, mentioning in a brief that Germany and Pakistan share friendly relations that should continue to be expanded. Merkel’s letter further said Germany will continue to support the future economic development, fight against terrorism and strengthening of democratic structure in Pakistan. The letter further read that Angela Merkel looks forward to working with Imran Khan and wishes him all the best for all the challenges lying on the table.

