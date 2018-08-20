Mon August 20, 2018
MR
Monitoring Report
August 20, 2018

Bahrain to take action against fake degree holders

MANAMA: Bahrain's Civil Service Bureau will take action against holders of fake degrees after a massive scam hit the country regarding professional hirings and promotions, reported Gulf News.

The staff found guilty of presenting fake diplomas at the time of recruitment will be penalised, according to the Bureau which is responsible for managing the staff and payroll for all ministries. Civil Service Bureau head of recruitment Shaikh Khalid Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa told the publication that the ministry has a zero-tolerance towards accepting forged certificates and diplomas. After the ringleaders of degree scam, operating out of Washington state were arrested, names of eight Bahrainis surfaced among those who bought fake degrees from the US.

The names of several people in Gulf Cooperation Council countries were among the 9,612 on the list who had allegedly purchased degrees and diplomas from the US diploma mill. The US Department of Justice has refused to release the list to the public, but several media outlets in the US have published it.

