Mon August 20, 2018
Top Story

MR
Monitoring Report
August 20, 2018

3 more infants die of malnutrition in Tharparkar

THARPARKAR: The toll of children dying of malnutrition in Sindh’s Tharparkar region is increasing as three more died in the past 24 hours, Geo News reported. According to the Sindh health department, the deaths took place at the Civil Hospital in Mithi. The deceased were all newborns. The latest deaths have taken the death toll in Tharparkar to 28 during this month. According to the health department, every year 1,500 children die due to malnutrition, infections and lack of proper medical facilities in the remote region. A report released by the United Nation’s Children Fund in April stated that Pakistan is among countries with the highest infant mortality rates, with 22 infants dying before turning one month old. Among these countries, eight are in Africa and two in Asia, including Afghanistan which is ranked third.

“Pakistan is the riskiest place to be born as measured by its newborn mortality rate,” the report stated. “A baby born in Pakistan is almost 50 times more likely to die during his or her first month than a baby born in Japan, Iceland and Singapore”.

