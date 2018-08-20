PPP, PML-N bane of Imran’s speech

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Saeed Ghani slammed the inaugural address by Prime Minister Imran Khan which was televised Sunday night. There was nothing in Imran's speech other than the five-point agenda which was presented by former president Pervez Musharraf, remarked Ghani. The premier remained silent on important issues such as terrorism and extremism, Ghani claimed, adding that the prime minister did not say anything against the killers who have claimed lives of 70,000 Pakistanis. He also said that that PM Imran did not give any policy statement on China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the seeds of which were planted by PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari.

Imran did not comment on the constitutional rights of Sindh and other smaller provinces, he remarked.

Ghani further remarked that PM Imran should have also given a policy statement on policies pertaining to NFC Award. "The PM did not say a single word regarding the reservations against the census."

He alleged that all those who have forcefully occupied land in Karachi are the allies of the country's premier.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal remarked that the PTI used to criticise PML-N government for not appointing any foreign minister.

However, it is negligence on PM Imran's behalf not to appoint any interior minister, he added.

“Terrorism is the biggest threat to Pakistan right now. We managed to curb terrorism to a considerable degree. But, we still need to curb widespread hate and extremism in the country," he said.

Pakistan needs a full-time interior minister, he added.

Reacting to Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech, the spokesperson for the Gilgit-Baltistan government said that the elected premier has no interest in GB.

"The premier spoke about the Diamer-Bhasha dam but did not mention the people residing in the area it is being built."

Imran Khan doesn't even know that GB is the economic hub of the country. The PM spoke about the water crisis but forgot glaciers.