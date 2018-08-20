More than 2m Muslims begin Haj rituals

MAKKAH: More than two million Muslims from around the globe started the Haj pilgrimage on Sunday in Saudi Arabia.

The kingdom has mobilised vast resources for the six-day journey, one of the five pillars of Islam. “It’s the dream of every Muslim to come here to Makkah," Frenchman Soliman Ben Mohri said.

“It’s the ultimate journey. What worries me is the return to my normal life. For the moment, I am in a dream," the 53-year said.

Every Muslim is required to complete the Haj journey to Islam's holiest sites at least once in their lifetime if they are healthy enough and have the means to do so.

Tens of thousands of security personnel have been deployed for the pilgrimage. This year, the Saudis have launched a "smart Haj" initiative, with apps to help pilgrims with everything from travel plans to medical care.

The interior ministry said on Saturday that the number of pilgrims arriving in Makkah had already surpassed the two million mark, mostly from abroad including large contingents from Egypt, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Wearing the simple white garb of the pilgrim, most of the faithful began moving on Sunday from Makkah to the nearby Mina valley.

They will spend the night there in fire-resistant tents in the desert, where temperatures top 40 degrees Celsius.

Thousands of buses and vehicles carrying the pilgrims lined the eight kilometre road from Makkah to Mina. Many pilgrims made the journey walking under the scorching sun.

For the Muslim faithful, Haj retraces the last steps of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) and also honours the prophets, Abraham and Ishmael.

It ends with the Eidul Azha feast, which is marked by the slaughter of sheep, a tribute to Abraham's sacrifice of a lamb after God spared Hazrat Ishmael, his son. Earlier in Makkah, pilgrims performed a ritual walk seven times around the Ka’aba, a black masonry cube wrapped in a silk cloth embroidered in gold with Qur'anic verses at the centre of the Grand Mosque.

The shrine is the point towards which Muslims around the world pray.

On Monday, pilgrims will climb Mount Arafat for the climax of the Haj, praying and reading the Qur'an.

The Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) delivered his final sermon from the rocky hill to Muslims who had accompanied him on his final Haj, according to Islam.

After sunset, pilgrims head to Muzdalifah, halfway between Arafat and Mina, where they stay at least until midnight.

They gather pebbles to perform the symbolic stoning of the devil on the eve of the Eidul Azha feast.