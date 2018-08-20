PM urged to form body to investigate polls’ complaints

By Asim Yasin

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Committee on Interior and Senate nominated coordinator to monitor and oversee the general elections 2018, Senator Rehman Malik has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to constitute a committee as soon as possible to investigate into the complaints regarding general elections (GE) 2018. “The Parliament of Pakistan has the right to oversee and monitor the elections; therefore, the Senate committee was nominated by the Senate of Pakistan to oversee and monitor General Elections-- 2018 and its security,” he said while addressing a press conference here at his residence on Sunday.

The senator said that the committee, so far, has held seven meetings to oversee and monitor the general elections out of which four meetings held before elections and three meetings after the election.

He said during the meetings, security arrangements on the polling day were reviewed and considered the complaints regarding irregularities on the Election Day.

In this regard, he said the committee had submitted second progress report to the Upper House enlisting all the components and progress achieved so far. He said that the committee will again meet soon to review the reports of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Nadra, Cabinet Division and all other stakeholders regarding complaints and reservations about political parties, media on free, fair & transparent and security of the General Elections, 2018. Senator Rehman Malik said that the Senate committee on Interior had done great job by investigating the complaints technically as we had completed almost 80 percent of the work, and we are working on it day and night. He added that his committee will continue the parliamentary investigations as we are very much concerned about the failure of the Result Transmission System (RTS) and other irregularities reported.

The Senate committee chairman said that the committee has already sorted out reports from ECP) on very specific points.