Nazims seek Oghi hospital reconstruction

MANSEHRA: Nazimeen Ittehad, an elected body of nazims of village and neighbourhood councils, has threatened to launch protest movement if the provincial government doesn’t complete reconstruction of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Oghi.

“People are deprived of the health facilities since hospital destroyed in 2005 earthquake but Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government suspended reconstruction of this important health project after grounding breaking with Rs 250 million some six month ago,” Khalid Hussain, the tehsil president of Nazimeen Ittehad, told a press conference in Oghi on Sunday. He said the groundbreaking of the highly important health project was performed some six month ago after the government sanctioned an amount of Rs250 million for it.

“But work on this hospital project has been suspended for the last almost three months,” he added. Khalid Hussain said the contractor of Communication and Works Department had left work incomplete following excavation of land for underground portion of the hospital building. “If the government does not start reconstruction of hospital within a week, we will block Oghi-Mansehra road to traffic for an indefinite period,” he added.