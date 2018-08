Fayazul Hassan likely to be Punjab info minister

LAHORE: PTI MPA from Rawalpindi Fayazul Hassan Chuhan is likely to be Punjab Information Minister. Besides, MPAs including Mian Mehmoodul Rasheed, Aslam Iqbal, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Hasnain Dareshak and Raja Basharat are likely to be members of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.