India launches search operation in Baramulla

ISLAMABAD: Indian forces launched a cordon and search operation at Sheikhpora area of Baramulla district on Sunday. According to the Kashmir Media Service, locals said that forces sealed all entry and exit points of the area and conducted door-to-door searches in the area. The forces also went on rampage in Bhan village of Kulgam district damaging property, beating up the inmates and arresting youth.