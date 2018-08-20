PPP extends support to Shahbaz for opposition leader

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to extend complete cooperation to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in both the houses of the Parliament and also to Shahbaz Sharif as opposition leader in the National Assembly. In this regard, the PPP has sent a letter to Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser with the signature of the party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Syed Khursheed Shah to give complete support to Shahbaz Sharif as opposition leader in the National Assembly. The PPP said in the letter that the PML-N, being the majority party at the opposition benches, has right to lead the opposition.