Sun August 19, 2018
PTI's Usman Buzdar becomes new Punjab CM ending PMLN's 10-year rule

Reengineering the civil service

Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary

The dilemmas of old Pakistan

Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf

Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up

Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?

Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards

What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu

Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

World

AFP
August 19, 2018

Chinese plane pulled from mud at Philippine airport

MANILA: A Chinese plane that slid off the runway at Manila airport was removed from the muddy spot where it had been stuck for more than a day, officials said, allowing normal operations to resume on Saturday.

Around 165 international and local flights were cancelled on Friday and Saturday at the Philippine capital’s main airport after the plane’s bumpy landing, said airport media officer Connie Bungag. The Xiamen Airlines aircraft landed on its second attempt before skidding onto the grass, ripping off its left engine and blocking the runway late Thursday evening. The 157 passengers and eight crew aboard were able to disembark without suffering any major injuries. Moving the plane was complicated by heavy rains that softened the ground, making it difficult to install the two cranes needed to lift the aircraft, officials said. By noon on Saturday, flights had resumed their normal schedule, but some passengers were not impressed by the speed of the recovery operation. “At last,” tweeted one disgruntled observer. “That’s a record 36 hours.” Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines spokesman Eric Apolonio said investigators had recovered the plane’s black box and flight data recorder and would be summoning the pilots next week to find the cause of the mishap.

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

