Sun August 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI's Usman Buzdar becomes new Punjab CM ending PMLN's 10-year rule

PTI's Usman Buzdar becomes new Punjab CM ending PMLN's 10-year rule
Reengineering the civil service

Reengineering the civil service
Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary

Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary
The dilemmas of old Pakistan

The dilemmas of old Pakistan
Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf

Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf
Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up

Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up
Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?

Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?
Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards

Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards
What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu

What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu
Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

World

AFP
August 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

US-backed forces repel IS attack in Syria

BEIRUT: US-backed forces have repelled a raid by the Islamic State group targeting barracks housing American and French troops in eastern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Saturday.

The Syrian Democratic Forces and the US-led coalition supporting them were on high alert after the raid late Friday at the Omar oil field in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor, the Britain-based war monitor said.

“The attack targeted the oil field’s housing, where US-led coalition forces and leaders of the Syrian Democratic Forces are present,” Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.

Seven jihadists were killed in the attack, which ended at dawn after clashes near the barracks, he added.

Contacted by AFP, neither the US-led coalition nor the Kurdish-led SDF were immediately available for comment.

In October last year, the SDF took control of the Omar oil field, one of the largest in Syria, which according to The Syria Report economic weekly had a pre-war output of 30,000 barrels per day. “It’s the largest attack of its kind since the oil field was turned into a coalition base” following its capture by the SDF, Abdel Rahman said.

IS overran large swathes of Syria and neighbouring Iraq in 2014, proclaiming a “caliphate” in territory it controlled.

But the jihadist group has since lost nearly all of it to multiple offensives in both countries.

In Syria, two separate campaigns — by the US-backed SDF and by the Russia-supported government — have reduced IS’s presence to pockets in Deir Ezzor and in the vast desert that lies between it and the capital.

Idlib province: last Syrian rebel stronghold: Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib, largely dominated by jihadists, is the last to remain mostly out of regime control after more than seven years of civil war.

It is to Idlib that President Bashar al-Assad’s government sends rebels or civilians evacuated from other opposition strongholds, retaken after devastating sieges and offensives.

Here is some background.

The strategically important province shares a border with rebel-backer Turkey and is also adjacent to Latakia, a regime stronghold on the Mediterranean coast that is home to Assad’s clan.

The province counts some 2.5 million inhabitants, including around half of them displaced from other areas by the war.

Before fighting broke out in 2011, most of Idlib’s inhabitants worked in agriculture, mainly growing cotton and cereals, or commuted to the neighbouring province of Aleppo.

In March 2015, a coalition of Islamist rebel groups including some linked to Al-Qaeda seized the Sunni-majority province’s main city, also called Idlib.

Around 60 percent of Idlib province is currently controlled by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), led by Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate, with other hardline groups also present.

In February 2018, Islamist outfits Ahrar al-Sham and Nureddine al-Zinki announced they were merging as the Syrian Liberation Front, with Turkey’s backing, to counter the growing power of HTS.

The group launched an assault against the jihadist alliance’s positions, taking back the provincial towns of Ariha and Maaret al-Numan.

On August 1, the group announced the formation of a new coalition, the National Liberation Front, which merges with four other rebel factions.

Regime forces have been accused of several chemical attacks in Idlib province.

In February 2018, at least 11 cases of suffocation were reported at Saraqeb, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, quoting inhabitants and medical sources who spoke of a “toxic gas”.

A sarin gas attack in April 2017 hit the town of Khan Sheikhun, killing 83 people, according to the United Nations. The Observatory said 87 died, including more than 30 children.

In October, the United Nations blamed the regime, which has consistently denied responsibility.

In August 2016, a UN commission found helicopters from two regime-controlled air bases had dropped chlorine-filled barrel bombs on two Idlib villages in 2014 and 2015.

In October that year, the commission concluded that the army also carried out a chemical attack, probably with chlorine, at a third village in 2015.

Idlib province was one of the four “de-escalation” zones established in September 2017 in a bid to reduce violence.

However, government forces in December, backed by Russian airpower, launched an offensive in the southeast of the province.

After weeks of intense fighting they had control dozens of villages and towns, as well as the military airport of Abu Duhur.

The province became a priority for the regime after its Russia-backed victories in 2018 against rebel holdouts in Eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, and in the country’s south.

“Now Idlib is our goal,” Assad said on July 26.

But analysts say any offensive will likely be limited in scope, giving more time for a deal between Russia and Turkey on the fate of the province.

On August 9, regime forces shelled areas around the southwestern town of Jisr al-Shughur, and dropped leaflets in the province’s eastern countryside urging people to surrender. The United Nations called for urgent negotiations to avert “a civilian bloodbath” in Idlib.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'