Iran says navy mounts new defence system on warship

DUBAI: Iran´s navy has mounted a locally built advanced defensive weapons system on one of its warships for the first time, the Iranian navy chief was quoted as saying on Saturday, as tensions mount with the US military in the Gulf.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards confirmed earlier this month it held war games in the Gulf, saying they were aimed at “confronting possible threats” by enemies.

The US military’s Central Command confirmed it had seen increased Iranian naval activity, extending to the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway for oil shipments the Revolutionary Guards have threatened to block.

Iran has been furious over US President Donald Trump´s decision to pull out of an international agreement on Iran´s nuclear program and re-impose sanctions on Tehran.

Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi “reiterated that coastal and sea testing of the short range defence Kamand system were concluded successfully, and said this system was mounted on a warship and will be mounted on a second ship soon,” the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported,The Kamand has been dubbed the “Iranian Phalanx” after an automated machinegun produced by US firm Raytheon whose heavy bullets shred incoming missiles.

Unable to import many weapons because of international sanctions and arms embargoes, Iran has developed a large domestic weapons industry to achieve self-sufficiency in producing military equipment, and often reports on its development of arms which it says are comparable with advanced Western systems.

Rouhani to appear before Iranian parliament: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will appear before parliament on Aug.

28 to answer questions on his government´s handling of Iran´s economic struggles.

Iranian lawmaker Assadollah Abbasi was quoted as saying by the parliament´s news agency ICANA that “It has been agreed that the parliamentary session to question the president will take place on Aug.

28.”It is the first time parliament has summoned Rouhani, who is under pressure from hardline rivals to change his cabinet following a deterioration in relations with the United States and Iran´s growing economic difficulties.

Lawmakers want to question Rouhani on topics including the decline of the Iranian rial, which has lost more than half its value since April, as well as weak economic growth and rising unemployment.

Tehran seeks to glorify Iran-Iraq war: With its air raid simulator and battlefield reconstructions, the state-of-the-art Holy Defence Museum in Tehran seeks to glorify the Iran-Iraq war as a time when the country faced down “the whole world”.

As Iranians prepare to mark the 30th anniversary of the end of the devastating conflict on Monday, they are being urged to display the same steadfastness as country after country falls in line with crippling unilateral sanctions being reimposed by Washington after its abandonment of a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers.

“The message of the museum is perseverance, resistance and the protection of our honour,” deputy director Seyyed Mohsen Hajbabian told AFP.

“We teach younger generations the spirit of combat. Iraq was backed by the whole world and Iran was alone in defending itself, but thanks to God... we were victorious in this war.”

For Iranians, it is “the imposed war”, started by Iraq’s then-leader Saddam Hussein on September 22, 1980 and ended by a ceasefire on August 20, 1988.

The Iraqi dictator sought to present himself as a bulwark against the revolutionary ideology of the fledgling Islamic republic, which had overthrown the pro-Western shah only a year earlier, and which was seen as a major threat to the Gulf monarchies and other Arab autocracies.

The resulting war was the longest of the 20th century, a ruinous conflict of attrition that has often drawn parallels to the First World War in Europe.

It ultimately led nowhere, ending with zero territorial gains for either side — even if it reinforced Saddam’s grip on power in Iraq, as well as that of the Islamic republic in Iran.

But the human cost was horrifying.

Although the often-cited figure of a million dead may be an exaggeration by both sides, according to French historian Pierre Razoux, he still estimates a total of 680,000 lives lost.

Of those, Iran bore by far the heavier losses, with around 500,000 dead or missing, he said.

Built by the Tehran municipality, the Holy Defence Museum opened its doors in 2012 and receives more than 300,000 visitors per year, Hajbabian said.

On a recent summer afternoon, it was mostly young men and groups of school children on trips organised by Islamic institutions.

In the first halls, the visitor is plunged into the ruins of Khorramshahr, the border town in the southwest that was seized by the Iraqi army on October 24, 1980 and still bears some of the worst scars of the war.

The “bombing raid simulator” recalls the terror of air strikes suffered by Iranian cities, replete with trembling walls and floors. There are models of the refineries targeted with missile strikes by both sides, as the belligerents sought to sap each other’s energy reserves and main source of income.