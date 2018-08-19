Sun August 19, 2018
PTI's Usman Buzdar becomes new Punjab CM ending PMLN's 10-year rule

Reengineering the civil service

Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary

The dilemmas of old Pakistan

Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf

Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up

Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?

Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards

What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu

Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

REUTERS
August 19, 2018

Nigeria’s President Buhari to return from leave, allaying health fears

ABUJA: Nigeria´s President Muhammadu Buhari will return from leave on Saturday, a presidential aide said, easing concerns over the leader´s health in the run-up to elections in early “President @MBuhari will return today after his 10 working days vacation,” Bashir Ahmad wrote on Twitter. Buhari, flying home from London, is campaigning to win a second term in February elections. Although the main opposition party is yet to pick a candidate, the president´s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been beset by a series of high-profile defections.

The most notable was the loss last month of Senate President Bukola Saraki, who quit a week after a wave of lawmakers left the APC, losing the party its majority in the Senate. After Buhari spent five months in Britain last year being treated for an undisclosed ailment, opposition critics said he was unfit for office and his administration was beset by inertia. Since then, leaves of absence have sparked chatter about the president´s health, though Buhari´s gaunt appearance through much of 2017 has visibly improved.

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

