Sun August 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI's Usman Buzdar becomes new Punjab CM ending PMLN's 10-year rule

PTI's Usman Buzdar becomes new Punjab CM ending PMLN's 10-year rule
Reengineering the civil service

Reengineering the civil service
Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary

Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary
The dilemmas of old Pakistan

The dilemmas of old Pakistan
Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf

Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf
Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up

Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up
Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?

Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?
Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards

Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards
What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu

What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu
Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

World

AFP
August 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Tanzania rejects US criticism of local polls

NAIROBI: Tanzania is an “independent” country and will not be “intimidated”, the ruling party said on Saturday after the US expressed concern about the conduct of 70 recent by-elections.

The US on Wednesday cited “election violence and irregularities” aimed at the opposition after local elections were held on

Sunday to replace officials who had either resigned or died. “Credible accounts of election violence and irregularities include refusal by National Election Commission authorities to register opposition candidates, intimidation by police of opposition party members, unwarranted arrests, and suppression of freedoms of assembly and speech

in the lead up to the by-elections,” the US said in a statement.

But Bashiru Ally, secretary-general of the ruling party, the CCM, told a public meeting on Saturday: “We will not be intimidated, we cannot be intimidated.

“Even if our country is poor, we are not ready to accept interference in our governance. We will continue to govern ourselves,” he added.

Local media earlier reported the beating and hospitalisation of some members of the main opposition by supporters of the ruling party.

Churches and civil society organisations had also highlighted political violence around local elections, particularly the perceived bias of security forces in favour of ruling party candidates. The US statement came amid sustained criticism of the rule of President John Magufuli who has cracked down on dissent since taking office three years ago.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'