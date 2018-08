Pak baseball team leaves for Jakarta

LAHORE: Pakistan baseball team Saturday left for Jakarta to participate in the 18th Asian Games 2018 being staged in Indonesia.

Pakistan Baseball team is in Pool A with Japan, China and Sri Lanka/Thailand. Pakistan will play its first match against Asian No. 1 Japan on August 26, 2018. Pakistan will played 2nd pool match against Sri Lanka or Thailand on August 27, 2018 and will meet China on August 28, 2018 in the last pool match.

The players of Pakistan Baseball Team are Umair Imdad Bhatti (captain), Arsalan Jamshaid, Faqir Hussain, Fazal ur Rehman, Ihsan Ullah, Inayat Ullah Khan, Tariq Nadeem, M Amjad Aslam, M Hussain, M Rafi, M Usman, M Waseem, M Zakir, Ubaid Ullah, M Sumair Zawar, Jawad Ali.

The officials are: M Mohsin Khan (Manager), Syed Babar Ali Sherazi (Coach) and Nisar Ahmad (Coach).