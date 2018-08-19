Sun August 19, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2018

Qalandars open trials begin in Pindi

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League’s franchise, after conducting trials in Gilgit, AJK and KP made its first stop in Punjab at the home ground of Rawalpindi Express, at a city that has given Pakistan several legends.

The open trials in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium attracted thousands of talented young fans and aspiring cricketers who welcomed the team of Lahore Qalandars and their favorite stars with an unparalleled zeal and fervor.

Even the rain could not diminish the spirits of these aspiring Qalandars as they strive to prove their mantle before the star-studded coaching panel of Lahore Qalandars. Director Cricket Operations of Qalandars and Pakistan’s 92 world cup hero Aaqib Javed was joined by Chief Selector of Pakistan National team Inzamam-ul-Haq, reverse swing wizard Waqar Younis, veteran cricketer Mushtaq Ahmad and Pindi’s own bowling express Shoaib Akhtar as these stars along with the coaching panel tried out aspiring Qalandars.

Over the course of two days, Lahore Qalandars will select 16 aspiring cricketers from Rawalpindi to make Rawalpindi Qalandars. These selected players will have a chance to make a career in cricket through the platform of Lahore Qalandars.

Player Development program is one of the franchise’s initiative to rekindle each Pakistan’s affair with international cricket and provide an open platform to each talented young Pakistan to be the next big name in cricket. The franchise looks forward to transform the local cricketing landscape through this talent hunt and development program.

In the 3rd Edition of Player Development Program, the franchise expanded its horizons as it conducted its talent hunt in Gilgit and KP in addition to Punjab and AJK providing the young guns in far flung areas a chance to shine. The Player Development Platform lead these youngsters to participate in Sydney Tournament, Emirates Cup and PSL.

Fawad Rana, Chairman Lahore Qalandars said: “Player Development Program has changed the lives of many talented youngsters and given street cricketers a chance to showcase their talent to the cricketing world. Each year the turnout and the amazing talent found on the streets across Pakistan amazes us. We set out with a dream to provide hope and fair opportunities to each talented young Pakistani and I am filled with optimism for the future of these players”

Teams included in the 3rd edition of Player Development Program are: Gilgit, Kashmir, KP, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad & Lahore & Pardesi Qalandars.

