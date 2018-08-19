Sun August 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI's Usman Buzdar becomes new Punjab CM ending PMLN's 10-year rule

PTI's Usman Buzdar becomes new Punjab CM ending PMLN's 10-year rule
Reengineering the civil service

Reengineering the civil service
Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary

Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary
The dilemmas of old Pakistan

The dilemmas of old Pakistan
Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf

Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf
Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up

Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up
Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?

Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?
Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards

Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards
What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu

What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu
Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Sports

A
Agencies
August 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Wonder mare Winx smashes Black Caviar record

SYDNEY: Wonder mare Winx smashed legendary sprinter Black Caviar’s Australian win record Saturday when she made it 26 in a row at a race named in her honour. The six-year-old darling of the Australian turf, the world’s top-ranked horse, hadn’t run since the Queen Elizabeth Stakes in April, but her victory was never in doubt.

On a windy day at Sydney’s Royal Randwick, Oriental Runner was first out of the gate and the early leader in the 1400m sprint.

But with long-time jockey Hugh Bowman in the saddle, Winx positioned herself on the outside and as they came into the final straight powered away from the field to cross the line well ahead of Invictus Prince and D’Argento. “She heard the crowd erupt with 250m to go and she just dropped (her head) and went for it,” said Bowman, who has ridden Winx to 25 of her 26 consecutive wins.

“She has got absolutely no chinks in her armour.” Black Caviar was unbeaten in all 25 races she ran before retiring in 2013 and is widely considered the greatest sprinter the world has seen. Now aged 12, she has since given birth to several foals.

It has been thoroughbred Winx, from Magic Bloodstock Racing, who has been invincible in recent times. She has won the last three Cox Plates, Australia’s most prestigious weight-for-age race, and been the world’s top-rated turf horse for the past two years. She was heavily backed as odds on favourite Saturday with one fearless fan betting a massive Aus$140,000 (US$100,000) that she would cross the line first.

“She’s an amazing horse,” said trainer Chris Waller, close to tears.

“I can’t really think straight, but she’s a sporting icon and I’m so proud. She’s just too good.” The race, over seven furlongs, was known as the Group 1 Warwick Stakes, but renamed the Winx Stakes last year in the mare’s honour. Before the race Waller said she could get even better. “I think there’s more chance of her improving than going backwards,” he said ahead of Australia’s spring racing season.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'