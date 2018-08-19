Sun August 19, 2018
Agencies
August 19, 2018

BD hopeful of Shakib playing in Asia Cup

DHAKA: Bangladesh chief selector Minhajul Abedin revealed on Saturday (August 18) that they expect the injured all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to take part in the preparation camp ahead of the Asia Cup, scheduled to begin from August 27.

Shakib, who had indicated that he would go ahead with the surgery after the West Indies tour, was named in the 31-man preliminary squad for the tournament scheduled to be held between September 15 and 28.

‘’We do not have any update of surgery yet, so we have not thought of it [replacement] to be honest,’’ BCB chief selector Minhajul told reporters at Mirpur.

‘’We will start thinking about it as soon as we have an update of his surgery. The camp starts on August 27 and we hope he will be able to join the camp,’’ said Minhajul. Bangladesh Test and T20I skipper Shakib had said a few days ago he was contemplating of skipping the upcoming Asia Cup in order to get his injured finger operated. The all-rounder sustained the injury during the tri-series final against Sri Lanka in January and was forced to leave the field midway, and could not take any further part in the final. He also missed the following two-match Test series and two T20Is against Sri Lanka before joining the squad halfway through the Nidahas Trophy in March.

