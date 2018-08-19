Pollard’s ton helps St Lucia end 15-match losing streak

ST LUCIA: It took an astonishing maiden T20 ton from Kieron Pollard to help St Lucia Stars end their 15-match losing streak in CPL. Just a night before, the team had seen Darren Bravo snatch a win from them despite posting 212. On Friday (August 17), a 54-ball 104 from Pollard and a 52-ball 80 from Andre Fletcher gave Stars 226 for 6.

Barbados Tridents never really got in the chase and eventually fell short by 38 runs after posting 188 for 6 in their quota of overs. Despite two brilliant performances, Stars will be a touch worried. There were no contributions from David Warner, Darren Sammy and Lendl Simmons while Rahkeem Cornwall failed to convert his start once again.

Stars were 57 for 3 in the fifth over when Fletcher and Pollard collaborated to turn the tide. Till the 19th over from there on, Tridents were made to chase leather as the duo scored 148 for the fourth wicket to lift the side over 200. Then came another wobble but enough damage had been done for it not to affect Stars’ chances.

He got to his century in the final over with a six off 53 balls but fell on the next ball. Wahab Riaz picked up three wickets while Raymon Reifer leaked 67 runs in his four overs for his two wickets.

Tridents got off to a brisk start with Martin Guptill and Dwayne Smith scoring 44 in the first five overs before the former fell. As is the case in tall chases, it took just one wicket for Stars to come storming back in the contest and grab the game firmly. Amla scored a run-a-ball 14, Nicholas Pooran sparkled for a brief while during his 11-ball 23 and when it mattered, Steven Smith failed to keep the chase alive.

Wickets at regular intervals hurt Tridents and helped Stars earn their first win in the 2018 edition in six games.

Brief scores: St Lucia Stars 226/6 in 20 overs (Kieron Pollard 104, Andre Fletcher 80; Wahab Riaz 3-35) beat Barbados Tridents 188/6 in 20 overs (Dwayne Smith 58; Obed McCoy 3-28) by 38 runs.