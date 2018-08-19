Relegation talk doesn’t affect us: Pereyra

LONDON: Roberto Pereyra has played in a Champions League final and a Copa America final but this season pundits are predicting he could experience the downside of football and be relegated at his present club Premier League outfit Watford.

However, the 27-year-old — who says his previous experience of relegation with historic Argentinian side River Plate in 2011 was a “catastrophe” — told The Times such talk does not have an impact on him or his team-mates. Pereyra provided a perfect riposte to the pundits when he scored a brace as Watford opened with a 2-0 win over Brighton last weekend.

“They have been talking about Watford getting relegated but it doesn’t affect the players,” said Pereyra, who will hope to add to his tally away at Burnley on Sunday. “We know our targets. At the end of December, you’ll see where we are.

“Based on the players we have, the players we’ve signed, and all the people working here you’ll see we will have a great season. “It’s not going to be easy for other clubs to play us.”