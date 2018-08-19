Sun August 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI's Usman Buzdar becomes new Punjab CM ending PMLN's 10-year rule

PTI's Usman Buzdar becomes new Punjab CM ending PMLN's 10-year rule
Reengineering the civil service

Reengineering the civil service
Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary

Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary
The dilemmas of old Pakistan

The dilemmas of old Pakistan
Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf

Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf
Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up

Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up
Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?

Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?
Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards

Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards
What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu

What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu
Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Sports

AFP
August 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Kane ends goal drought in 3-1 triumph

LONDON: Tottenham managed to put the controversy over their delayed move to a new home behind them and Harry Kane finally found the net in August as Fulham were beaten 3-1 on Saturday.

England forward Kane had never scored this month, despite 14 previous matches, before he claimed an important third goal for Mauricio Pochettino’s side after 77 minutes at Wembley.

Substitute Erik Lamela carved it out, surging half the length of the field before slipping through a pass which allowed Kane to switch feet and curl a shot into the far corner of the Fulham goal.

Three minutes earlier, Kieran Trippier had restored the lead for the home side, direct from a 25-yard free-kick — a magnificent strike reminiscent of the one he scored in the World Cup semi-final for England against Croatia. After a dominant first half, Spurs had finally taken the lead just before the interval through Brazilian winger Lucas Moura. The 26-year-old had impressed on Tottenham’s pre-season tour, having found his first-team chances limited last season after joining from Paris Saint-Germain in January.

He showed he is in the mood to maintain that form with the way he connected with Calum Chambers’ weak clearance, from a Christian Eriksen cross, sending a superbly-weighted left-foot shot into the top of the Fulham goal from the edge of the area.

It was a goal that had been coming, but which was all the more important given the air of gloom that has surrounded Pochettino’s club this week following the news that their move to the rebuilt White Hart Lane stadium has been delayed again.

The meeting with newly-promoted Fulham, who had won at Wembley more recently than Spurs, having gained promotion via the play-off final in May, was scheduled to be the club’s final fixture at their adopted home.

Tottenham admit they now cannot say when their new stadium will be ready, although a run of having lost just two of their last 39 home league games suggests they are not finding their lack of a permanent home too troubling.

Of more concern to Pochettino against Fulham would have been the way his team failed to convert first-half chances while looking susceptible to some lively counter-attacking from Slavisa Jokanovic’s side.

And, within seven minutes of the restart, those fears were confirmed with Aleksandar Mitrovic, who had struck the Tottenham post moments earlier, equalising with Fulham’s first goal back in the top flight. Defender Joe Bryan whipped over a dangerous cross which Mitrovic failed to meet, flinging himself to the ground in the process. But youngster Ryan Sessegnon had the presence of mind to meet the ball at the far post and turn it back across goal for Mitrovic, still lying on the Wembley turf, to head into an open net. Spurs only had themselves to blame for not having secured all three points in the first half, with Trippier a particular threat down the right. His early cross was kept in by Ben Davies whose driven centre was headed wide from six yards by Lucas and the Brazilian was then denied by Fabri’s block with Kane seeing a goal ruled out for a foul on the Fulham keeper.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'