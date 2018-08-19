Prof Imtiaz to perform as jury member in Asiad

LAHORE: Prof Imtiaz Ahmad (FISA Umpire) will represent Pakistan as a jury member in 18th Asian Games Rowing Championships at Palembang, Indonesia from August 19 to 24.

Prof Imtiaz is a most senior FISA umpire. He has already participated in several Asian & World Championships as Jury member. He has officiated in five World Championships i.e. 2006 at Netherlands, in 2008 at Austria and Shanghai, in 2010 at Belarus and in 2015 at Italy. He also officiated in four Asian Games Rowing Championships i.e. 1990 at Beijing, in 1998 at Bangkok, in 2006 at Doha and in 2014 at Incheon. Furthermore he also represented Pakistan in two South Asian Games i.e. in 2006 at Colombo and in 2009 at Islamabad. Prof Imtiaz Ahmad Khan is an Asian Bronze Medalist of 4th Asian Rowing Championships held at Tokyo, Japan in 1991. He is departing to Indonesia on 15th August, 2018.