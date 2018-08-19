Cricket legends attend Imran’s oath-taking ceremony

ISLAMABAD: Cricket legends, including the heroes of the 1992 World Cup, Saturday cherished Imran Khan’s swearing-in as prime minister and expressed confidence that the former skipper with his positive approach would steer the country in right direction.

Former cricket stars Javed Miandad, Waseem Akram, Mohsin Hassan Khan, Waqar Younis, Inzamamul Haq, Aqib Javed and Mudassar Nazar gathered at the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan to celebrate the victory of their fellow sportsman.

Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu especially arrived here from India to attend the ceremony on the invitation of Imran Khan. Talking to APP, Sidhu said Imran becoming as prime minister was a new dawn for Pakistan with great hopes. Sidhu said he had brought with him the message of love from across the border and expressed best wishes for close relations between the neighbouring countries.

Javed Miandad said it was a joyous day for all and expressed hope that the new team would play well at the political pitch as well in accordance with the expectations of people.

He recalled his 40-year-old relationship with Imran Khan when both used to play together the county, international and domestic cricket. He said he knew his fellow cricketer from close and believed that Pakistan needed such an extraordinary person.

Former skipper Waseem Akram said happiness on the faces of guests was reflective of their confidence in Imran Khan and emphasised that the former cricketer achieved the goal with his continued struggle, passion and determination.

Former cricketer Mudassar Nazar said he was confident from day one that Imran Khan with his positive approach would achieve greater objectives in politics as well.

He said as a captain of cricket team, Imran Khan always gave tough time to his team mates but still remained a source of encouragement for them.