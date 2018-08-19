Sun August 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI's Usman Buzdar becomes new Punjab CM ending PMLN's 10-year rule

PTI's Usman Buzdar becomes new Punjab CM ending PMLN's 10-year rule
Reengineering the civil service

Reengineering the civil service
Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary

Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary
The dilemmas of old Pakistan

The dilemmas of old Pakistan
Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf

Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf
Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up

Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up
Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?

Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?
Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards

Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards
What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu

What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu
Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

A view of Imran’s oath-taking

ISLAMABAD: The swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan at the President House on Saturday was an impressive show where the guests, mostly belonging to the ruling PTI, cherished the event befittingly.

First Lady Bushra Bibi was conspicuous with her maiden appearance donning a silky Arabic Abaya that covered her from head to toe.

She was first greeted by the wife of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The army chief and guests sitting in the front row stood up on her arrival, while General Bajwa saluted her out of respect and congratulated her. At the outset of oath-taking, President Mamnoon Hussain and Imran Khan stood up for recital of the oath but Imran had to face difficulty finding his reading glasses. He was clad in black sherwani. First he searched it in his sherwani’s pocket but couldn’t find it. He immediately realized that he had placed it in his kurta pocket.

On this, he took up his sherwani’s front fall and took out glasses from the right pocket of kurta. The president in the meantime kept on watching Khan with surprise.

Incidentally, as the oath-taking started Imran Khan had to face difficulty in reciting as follow up as per tradition and constitution what the president was reading.

Khan paused for a moment to take his name. During the whole oath Imran had to face difficulty repeating almost every line of the text. The word Khatemul Nabbeian (Finality of Prophethood) was wrongly read by the prime minister. On this, the president had to correct him by repeating the words.

Imran Khan pronounced Qiamat (Dooms-day) as Qiadat (Leadership). President Mamnoon Hussain had to repeat it too.

Imran Khan smiled on this error and the guests too were amused. Upon conclusion of oath, Imran Khan came straight to the first lady and exchanged greetings with her.

The services chief present there saluted the new prime minister and hugged him besides felicitating him on assuming the office.

The guest later joined the prime minister in Banquet hall where he mingled up with them. He received greetings from the guests in the banquet hall where tea, cold water and biscuits were offered to the guests. Biscuits were made in the pantry of the Presidency.

Military Secretary to the Prime Minister Brigadier Saleem Cheema who came to the Presidency with the outgoing caretaker prime minister left the tall building with the new prime minister for the Prime Minister House where guard of honour was presented to the new chief executive of the country by a smartly turned out contingent of three services.

The prime minister appeared a bit casual during the inspection of guard of honour and his military secretary throughout kept guiding him.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'