Imran nominates Arif Alvi for President

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday nominated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader from Karachi Dr Arif Alvi as nominee for the post of President of Pakistan.

The Election Commission has already announced schedule for the election of the next president for September 4.

President Mamnoon Hussain ends his five-year term next month. "Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf has given his assent (for Dr Arif Alvi)," the statement from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf media cell said.

Asim Yasin adds: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to put the name of seasoned politician and senior party leader Aitzaz Ahsan as candidate for the post of President of Pakistan in the upcoming elections against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Dr Arif Alvi.

According to sources, former president and the Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has picked the name of Aitzaz Ahsan as party candidate for the coveted post.

The presidential election is scheduled to be held on September 4.

Sources said Zardari contacted the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday for getting his support for the Pakistan People’s Party ’s nominee in the presidential election. The Maulana sought time to discuss the matter with his party before making any decision.

It would be a smooth sailing for the PTI in the presidential election if the main opposition parties -- PML-N, PPP and MMA -- failed to bring a joint candidate. Sources said Zardari is expected to assign the task of contacting the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to former prime ministers Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Khursheed Shah, Sherry Rehman and Qamar Zaman Kaira to get support for the presidential election.

Aitzaz Ahsan twice served as opposition leader in the Senate from 1996 to 1999 and from 2013 to 2018, leader of the House in the Senate, MNA from 1988-90, 1990-93 and 2002-07.