Naqeebullah murder case: Rao Anwar allowed to go anywhere inside country

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has allowed former Malir senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rao Anwar to go anywhere in the city to meet his relatives to spend Eidul Azha with them.Anwar, along with over a dozen police subordinates, has been standing trial over charges of involvement in the murders of South Waziristan navtive Naqeebullah Mehsud, 27, and three other citizens in a fake police encounter in Shah Latif Town in January this year.

According to media reports, permission was granted to the suspended police officer on is request during a hearing on Saturday.

Anwar filed a petition seeking permission to meet his family members outside Karachi. He took the plea that family members were coming from Dubai to celebrate Eidul Azha, but due to security concerns he could not celebrate the Eid festival in Karachi.

The prosecution lawyer, Salahuddin Panhwar, raised an objection to the petition, saying that a petition for the transfer of the trial from the court was pending and the court could not therefore issue an order on the petition. But the court accepted the plea of Anwar after hearing the arguments of both parties. The court said that the accused could go outside the city to meet his family members but he could not go outside the country.