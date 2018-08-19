APNS hails Fawad’s nomination as information minister

ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has welcomed Fawad Chaudhry’s nomination as information minister in the new government headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.In a statement on Saturday, the APNS President Hameed Haroon and Secretary General Sarmad Ali congratulated Fawad Chaudhry on his nomination as information minister. They stated that Fawad Chaudhry has long and rich experience of interacting with the media and with his induction as the information minister, media will enjoy freedom of press and expression as enshrined by the Constitution of Pakistan. The APNS office-bearers hoped that during the tenure of Fawad Chaudhry the relations between the federal government and the print media will be further strengthened. They said they were looking forward to working with the new information minister in resolving the issues being faced by the media.