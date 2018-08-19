Sun August 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI's Usman Buzdar becomes new Punjab CM ending PMLN's 10-year rule

PTI's Usman Buzdar becomes new Punjab CM ending PMLN's 10-year rule
Reengineering the civil service

Reengineering the civil service
Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary

Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary
The dilemmas of old Pakistan

The dilemmas of old Pakistan
Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf

Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf
Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up

Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up
Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?

Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?
Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards

Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards
What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu

What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu
Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CJ furious over land cases pending for 76, 68 years

LAHORE: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Saturday got furious over pendency of two cases involving 3,000 kanals of land before the Senior Member Punjab Board of Revenue for the last 76 and 68 years respectively.

“Why did you not comply with the Supreme Court’s directions regarding land dispute and its compensation?” the chief justice asked the senior revenue officer standing at the rostrum. “It is contempt of court that you have not complied with the orders.” “What is the performance of public departments? Look at these,” Chief Justice Nisar remarked, addressing the reporters present in the courtroom during hearing of a complaint moved by Dr Nazifa Usman, head of Pathology Department of Allama Iqbal Medical College at the Supreme Court Lahore registry. The officer requested the top judge to give him some time for compliance with the court orders, but he admonished him, saying why he should be given time and for what.

“You are issued contempt of court, explain it right now,” the chief justice ordered the Senior Member Board of Revenue. The officer again repeated the request which was accepted with a warning of contempt of court on the next date of hearing (Monday). The complainant cried for justice, seeking directives for implementation of the court orders regarding her decades-long property dispute. However, she was reluctant to share the details of her case with the reporters.

She said her father Barrister Ahmad Zaman Khan fought his case but in vain and she had been struggling to get justice. She said her family was deprived of 3,000 kanals of land which was taken by Burki family and the revenue department was also reluctant to solve the issue of compensation pending for the last 68 years.

In a separate incident, a man, Faiz Rasool, tried to commit suicide along with his family members outside the Supreme Court registry for losing job with a private company, but a timely response of the police officers present foiled the attempt and took him to the Old Anarkali Police Station. “My family is starving,” man cried outside the court building and sprinkled petrol on himself to set himself ablaze. “I don’t want to live,” said Faiz, “because I don’t have job. My company removed me.” Many other litigants, including the contract employees of Punjab University, also staged protest outside the registry to get justice. They said they came to the chief justice after knocking every possible door for justice, as they chanted slogans in the favour of the chief justice.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'