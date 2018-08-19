Bishop greets Imran

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
lahore : Dr Alexander John Malik, Bishop of Lahore emeritus, in a press statement felicitated Imran Khan on his election as prime minster of Pakistan. He hoped Pakistan would progress and become an inclusive Pakistan with equal rights for the minorities under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan.
