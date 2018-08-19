One killed, 3 security men among 5 hurt in Miranshah blast

MIRANSHAH: One person was killed and five others, including three security personnel, were injured in a blast reportedly triggered by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Boya Madakhel area of North Waziristan tribal district on Saturday, government officials said.

According to officials, the blast took place near a shop in Boya Madakhel, Miranshah, close to the Afghan border.

Local tribesman identified as Mohammad Rafiq died on the spot while five others, including three security personnel, sustained injuries. The three injured security men were identified as Havaldar Sagheer, Naik Ali Raza and Naik Abdul Sattar. The two local residents injured in the blast were identified as Rafiullah and Siraj Ahmad.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Two days ago, unidentified persons had circulated pamphlets and warned tribal elders to stay away from visiting government offices and meeting officials in North Waziristan tribal district.

The pamphlet again created unrest among the tribesmen as they believed that after suffering too many loses as a result of Zarb-e-Azb military operation launched on June 15, 2014 against the militants, they would no longer be required to face security situation in the tribal district.