PML-N nominates Zafarul Haq as opposition leader in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday nominated Raja Zafarul Haq as its opposition leader in the Senate, according to sources.

A request has been submitted to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in this regard, the sources added. A day earlier, the PML-N decided to bring its opposition leader in the Senate after the Pakistan People’s Party withdrew its support for Shahbaz Sharif for the post of prime minister, reported Geo News.

National Party, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) have extended support to the PML-N in its bid to replace Sherry Rehman as the opposition leader, the sources further said.

The PML-N chairman has previously served as leader of the house in the Senate.

Sherry Rehman was made Leader of the Opposition in the Senate in March 2018.

Shahbaz was nominated as the prime minister candidate of the joint opposition which included the PML-N, PPP, MMA and ANP.

However, the PPP decided to abstain from voting in the PM's election over reservations on Shahbaz being the candidate for prime minister. PPP leader Khursheed Shah had stressed that if the PML-N did not change its PM candidate then the PPP would make a decision accordingly.