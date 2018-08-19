BJP workers protest Sidhu’s visiting Pakistan

LUDHIANA, India: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged a protest against Congress leader and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu for his decision to visit Pakistan to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Imran Khan as Pakistan’s Prime Minister.

Navjot Singh was invited by his former fellow cricketer Imran Khan to the ceremony.

How he could attend Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony and hug Pakistan’s Army Chief being Punjab’s cabinet minister when India is mourning the death of former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee, they said. The protesting BJP workers demanded explanation from the Congress party.