Imran will come up to people’s expectations, says Bushra

LAHORE: The first lady of Pakistan, wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, in her first message to the public on Saturday said she was more concerned than happy now that her husband has a huge responsibility to fulfil.

While talking to Geo News over the phone, Bushra Bibi said Imran Khan will come up to the expectations of the people. She said position of power comes and goes but the most important factor of Imran’s victory is the responsibilities he now has. However, she added, Imran’s goal is to eradicate poverty and bring reforms in the health and education sectors of Pakistan.

Earlier on Saturday, Bushra Bibi attended the oath-taking ceremony of her husband, with her attire becoming the talk of the day. The first lady was seen clad in white, the colour she is usually seen in, but her gown caught attention with the matching accessories.

Before leaving for Imran’s Banigala residence and then during the oath-taking ceremony at the President House, Bushra Bibi was seen in a white abaya.

The attire stood out with the white sandal that peeped through the gown. Her finger and toe nails were painted a matching white, while she wore a jewelled bangle and ring on her right hand.

On the other hand, Imran was seen in a black sherwani at the ceremony. Bushra Bibi, a faith healer in Pakpattan, and Imran married earlier in the year, in Lahore.