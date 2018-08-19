FO rejects reports of treating Ghazni attackers

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Saturday rejected the reports that some Taliban fighters involved in the Ghazni attack in Afghanistan were offered medical treatment in the Pakistani hospitals.

In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesman, Muhammad Faisal, said Afghanistan has not officially shared any information or evidence with Pakistan. He said in the absence of official communications through regular channels established bilaterally such reports cannot be given any credence. The reports can only be viewed as a malicious propaganda to vitiate the existing cooperation between the two countries, he added.

A day earlier Pakistan's Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said the allegations of Afghanistan regarding the return of injured and dead terrorists from Afghanistan to Pakistan are incorrect. The Afghan president had recently alleged that the hospitals in Pakistan are receiving and treating the Taliban insurgents injured in recent fighting with the Afghan forces in the southeastern Afghan city of Ghazni. The COAS reiterates that there is no support to any terrorist activity inside Afghanistan from the Pakistan side. The alleged return of the injured or dead terrorists from Ghazni is incorrect, said a press statement issued by Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor.