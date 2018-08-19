Tareen says his mission is over, will play no further role

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen said on Saturday that his mission was complete and he would not be playing any further role in the matters of governance, reported Geo News.

“I had a mission and Allah made us all successful. After this I will have no role,” Tareen said prior to Imran Khan’s oath-taking as prime minister. “The government has been formed and those elected will run it. I will be in the background and sit at home. Will run my businesses, farming and relax,” Tareen added. The PTI leader who was instrumental in gathering the support of independents and other lawmakers for the party said he was overwhelmed on this day. “I cannot express my emotions and thoughts.”

Tareen was not able to contest the 2018 general election following his disqualification by the Supreme Court but remained a leading figure in the party. He held several meetings with independent and lawmakers associated with different parties following the July 25 polls, convincing them to support the PTI.