Imran visits S Arabia next month

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia will be the first country that will be visited by Prime Minister Imran Khan. He will undertake the visit in first week of September. He has been invited for it by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz.

Saudi Ambassador in Islamabad Nawwaf bin Said Almalki told The News at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Saturday that Saudi Royal leadership is keen to receive new leadership from Pakistan. The Saudi envoy had come to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan. It is expected that Prime Minister Imran and first lady will also avail the opportunity to perform Umrah and offer Salam at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina Munawarah.

The Ambassador later left for Riyadh for important consultations with Royal authorities regarding ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom. The proposed visit of Prime Minister Imran will also come under discussion during his meetings with the authorities in Saudi capital. Ambassador Nawwaf bin Said Almalki also had a brief chat with Army Chief General Qamar Javaid Bajwa and President Mamnoon Hussain on the occasion. He also felicitated Prime Minister Imran Khan on assuming the office. The Saudi ambassador will return Islamabad immediate after Haj.

Meanwhile India’s high commissioner for Pakistan Ajay Absaria has also left for New Delhi in the afternoon. He was also present in the oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister Imran. The high commissioner told The News that he will attend the last rites, including ‘Chotha’ of late Indian Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpaie, who passed away in New Delhi on Thursday. Ajay said that he worked with Atal jee for five years as his private secretary and had developed special affection with the leader. But the sources said that Indian high commissioner will have in-depth consultations with South Block (External Affairs Ministry) on the developments in Pakistan with special reference to the change of hands in power in Pakistan.