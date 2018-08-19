Hurriyat leaders greet Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: In the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), Chairman of Hurriyat forum Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other pro-freedom leaders have felicitated Imran Khan on assuming the office of the prime minister of Pakistan and hoped that he will materialise a politically and economically strong and stable Pakistan as envisaged by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a felicitation message said that the slogans of New Pakistan raised by Imran Khan depicted his strong determination that he would utilise his capabilities to make his country the advocate of Muslim Ummah, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He maintained that Pakistan has always represented the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and extended political, diplomatic and moral support to them as a promoter of the Kashmir cause. He expressed the hope that Imran Khan would make all out efforts for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Javaid Ahmed Mir and Farida Bahenji in their statements extended heartiest felicitation to Imran Khan on becoming the prime minister.

They hoped that he will take serious measures for prioritising the just and lasting solution of the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiris who are facing the worst kind of Indian state terrorism in their just struggle for securing their right to self-determination.