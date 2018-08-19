Dengue awareness campaign launched

LANDIKOTAL: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health officials in collaboration with Khyber district education department launched dengue awareness campaign to cope with dengue epidemic in Jamrud tehsil on Saturday.

The first dengue awareness session was held at the Government High School in Jamrud. Around 200 teachers of state-run schools, health and education department officials and journalists attended the event.

Health official Niamat Shah Afridi and assistant agency education officer Khan Azam Afridi delivered their presentations.

Niamat told the participant that larva gives eggs in clean water pots. He said that in the months of August and September, female dengue mosquito lays eggs and bites people.