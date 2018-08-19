Mansehra budget: PTI-led opposition threatens to move court

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led opposition has announced to move Peshawar High Court (PHC) if Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led district government did not follow legal formalities in passing budget for the current financial year.

“The budget, which is presented by district nazim in council on August 13, is not approved and if district government attempted to bulldoze legal formalities and declared it sanctioned, we would move the high court against it,” Shahid Rafique, opposition leader, in district council told a press conference here on Saturday.

District Nazim Sardar Said Ghulam had presented Rs9.21 billion outlay budget for financial year 2018 earlier this week and later announced that it had been approved.

Shahid Rafique said that district government required 45 votes to pass budget but it could secure 41 votes only.

“When I objected to the lack of quorum the district nazim and his party members stood on their seats and created mess to give an impression that budget has been passed,” he said.

Shahid Rafique said that deputy director local government who by virtue of his office was secretary of council also denied district nazim to write minutes of session.

Shahid Rafique said they would move Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Commission and the Peshawar High Court if district government declared the budget approved.