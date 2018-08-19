Social policy forum for tribal districts launched

PESHWAR: The Social Policy Forum (SPF) under the Social Protection Initiative for Tribal Districts (SPI – TD) has been launched to provide a platform for social policy debates promoting synergies across all sectors in the erstwhile federally administered tribal areas (Fata).

The initiative also focuses on achieving the realisation of rights with special attention to the most vulnerable children and their families.

The forum has been launched with the technical assistance of the Unicef after a request by Social Sectors Department at Fata Secretariat in November 2017 when it sought assistance from Unicef to support them with the operationalisation of social protection systems in the then Fata.

With special attention to realisation of child rights, the initiative led by Yousaf Rahim, Secretary Social Sectors, will help in realisation of social protection framework for tribal districts.

A three-day orientation and planning for major stakeholders was held from August 15 to `17 in Peshawar, said a press release.

It helped in orientation on social protection, public finance for children and budget analysis. It finalised social protection framework for the tribal districts; and establish social policy forum for facilitating the social protection initiative/ agenda across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the newly merged tribal districts.

Charles Nzuki, Chief of Field Office, Unicef in his remarks while addressing the moot assured their full commitment for providing both technical and financial assistance to the KP government till this forum was fully operationalised, budgeted and incorporated in the relevant department.

He appreciated the commitment of the government counterparts and all the stakeholders. The social policy expert Mohammad Farooq led this entire process with the KP government and Unicef.

Representatives from the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), Pakistan Baitul Mal, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Ministry of Finance, Economic Affairs Division were also invited to brief the members on their programmes.