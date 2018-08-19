Sun August 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf

Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf
Reengineering the civil service

Reengineering the civil service
Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary

Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary
The dilemmas of old Pakistan

The dilemmas of old Pakistan
PTI's Usman Buzdar becomes new Punjab CM ending PMLN's 10-year rule

PTI's Usman Buzdar becomes new Punjab CM ending PMLN's 10-year rule
Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up

Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up
Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?

Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?
Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards

Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards
What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu

What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu
Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

National

BR
Bureau report
August 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Social policy forum for tribal districts launched

PESHWAR: The Social Policy Forum (SPF) under the Social Protection Initiative for Tribal Districts (SPI – TD) has been launched to provide a platform for social policy debates promoting synergies across all sectors in the erstwhile federally administered tribal areas (Fata).

The initiative also focuses on achieving the realisation of rights with special attention to the most vulnerable children and their families.

The forum has been launched with the technical assistance of the Unicef after a request by Social Sectors Department at Fata Secretariat in November 2017 when it sought assistance from Unicef to support them with the operationalisation of social protection systems in the then Fata.

With special attention to realisation of child rights, the initiative led by Yousaf Rahim, Secretary Social Sectors, will help in realisation of social protection framework for tribal districts.

A three-day orientation and planning for major stakeholders was held from August 15 to `17 in Peshawar, said a press release.

It helped in orientation on social protection, public finance for children and budget analysis. It finalised social protection framework for the tribal districts; and establish social policy forum for facilitating the social protection initiative/ agenda across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the newly merged tribal districts.

Charles Nzuki, Chief of Field Office, Unicef in his remarks while addressing the moot assured their full commitment for providing both technical and financial assistance to the KP government till this forum was fully operationalised, budgeted and incorporated in the relevant department.

He appreciated the commitment of the government counterparts and all the stakeholders. The social policy expert Mohammad Farooq led this entire process with the KP government and Unicef.

Representatives from the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), Pakistan Baitul Mal, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Ministry of Finance, Economic Affairs Division were also invited to brief the members on their programmes.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'