Landikotal admin launches plantation drive

LANDIKOTAL: The local administration in support of journalists and civil society launched a shade tree plantation project at selected points in Landikotal, official said on Saturday.

Tehsildar Landikotal Shamsul Islam said that the aim of planting big trees at four selected places is to give a beautiful look to the area and provide shade to visitors in the hot weather.

He said that in the first phase, they were planting big trees at Satar Mill, Charwazgay, Landikotal bypass road and at Michini checkpost near the Pak-Afghan border.